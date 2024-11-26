Irish rail service between Tralee and Mallow suspended following serious incident

Emergency services are at the scene after a person was struck by a train near Killarney.

The incident happened just before 10.30 this morning.

Irish Rail has suspended services between Tralee and Mallow until further notice following a serious incident.

It’s after a person was struck by a train near the level crossing at Minish.

Iarnród Éireann expects the train - the 9am Cork-Tralee service - to remain at that location for some time.

Meanwhile, all Irish Rail services between Tralee and Mallow have been replaced by a bus service until further notice.

An Garda Síochána in Killarney say the incident has not impacted on traffic in the area.