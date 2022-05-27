Traffic restrictions in place for Munster finals

Killarney gardaí have announced several traffic restrictions for the senior football championship Munster finals tomorrow.

It’s expected the attendance at Fitzgerald Stadium will only reach half capacity, however a significant garda operation will be in place.

The senior Kerry ladies are playing against Cork at 12.15 with the senior men’s team taking on Limerick at 3pm.

The Upper Lewis Road will be closed off to the general public from 11am tomorrow to prevent any congestion around Fitzgerald Stadium.

Residents will be permitted access to Lewis Road, St Anne’s Road, O’Kelly’s Villas, Marian Terrace, St Brendan’s Terrace, Dalton’s Avenue, Bridgefield Estate.

However, all other vehicles will be towed.

Access to the Coolcorcoran Road from the bypass and from the Tralee Road Coolgarriv junction will be restricted.

Free parking will be provided in the rugby field which can be accessed from the Killarney bypass.

Killarney Sergeant Dermot O’Connell has this advice for those travelling to the match.