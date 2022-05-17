Advertisement
Traffic delays in Killarney due to collision on by-pass

May 17, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Traffic delays in Killarney due to collision on by-pass
*AS OF 5:45PM*

People are being advised of traffic delays in Killarney this evening.

A three car collision has occurred on the Killarney by-pass.

Gardaí have no extra information at this time.

