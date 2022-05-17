Traffic delays in Killarney due to collision on by-pass

*AS OF 5:45PM*
People are being advised of traffic delays in Killarney this evening.
A three car collision has occurred on the Killarney by-pass.
Gardaí have no extra information at this time.
