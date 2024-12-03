Advertisement
News

Traffic calming measures proposed for N69 road in Tarbert

Dec 3, 2024 08:49 By radiokerrynews
Traffic calming measures proposed for N69 road in Tarbert
Share this article

Kerry County Council is proposing traffic calming measures on the N69 road in Tarbert.

These measures include the provision of a raised zebra crossing with Belisha Beacons, and modifications to existing footpaths.

It also includes the provision of lining, signing and road markings and all associated ancillary works.

Advertisement

The plans are able to be viewed at the Council buildings in Tralee and the Listowel Municipal District Office for a period of one month beginning from Wednesday the 27th of November.

Submissions regarding the proposal must be submitted by 4pm, on December 31st to [email protected] or in writing to the Administrative Officer in the Roads, Transportation and Marine Department at Kerry County Council.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Funeral for former councillor Donal O'Grady to take place this morning
Advertisement
Almost 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Tree of Light star to honour Killarney woman
Advertisement

Recommended

South Kerry convention is held; Munster PPS results
Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Funeral for former councillor Donal O'Grady to take place this morning
Arsenal v United in FA Cup; Premier League games tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus