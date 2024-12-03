Traffic calming measures proposed for N69 road in Tarbert

Kerry County Council is proposing traffic calming measures on the N69 road in Tarbert.

These measures include the provision of a raised zebra crossing with Belisha Beacons, and modifications to existing footpaths.

It also includes the provision of lining, signing and road markings and all associated ancillary works.

The plans are able to be viewed at the Council buildings in Tralee and the Listowel Municipal District Office for a period of one month beginning from Wednesday the 27th of November.

Submissions regarding the proposal must be submitted by 4pm, on December 31st to [email protected] or in writing to the Administrative Officer in the Roads, Transportation and Marine Department at Kerry County Council.