Traditions such as handshaking may be lost forever because of COVID

Shaking hands at Mass and funerals returning to normal are areas that need to be examined.

That’s according to Shane O’Donoghue, who’s part of the Diocese of Kerry's COVID Committee.

He’s welcoming the ending COVID-related restrictions, saying it’ll be a new normal.

He says the Diocese’s committee is meeting tonight to discuss the measures and how they’ll proceed.

He believes, however, some traditions may be lost, such as removals to a Church the evening before a funeral, as well as handshaking during Mass.

There are no more restrictions on public transport from today, with capacity returning to 100%.

Operations Coordinator with TFI Local Link Kerry, Fintan O’Carroll is welcoming this.

He says there’s been increased demand which couldn’t be met as they had to operate with reduced capacity.

Lessons must be learned about how people and businesses were treated during the pandemic.

That’s according to outgoing Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin.

He says a review must be carried out, so that plans can be put in place for any future incidents.