Tourist is threatened and has her phone stolen in Killarney National Park

A tourist visiting Killarney on Sunday was threatened with violence and had her mobile phone stolen, as she took shelter from the sun in Killarney National Park.

The incident happened around 5.30pm, across from the Cathedral entrance to the park, in an area known to locals as the 'Demense'.

When the victim struggled to hold on to her phone, the man raised his hand to her, putting her in fear of being struck, before leaving the scene on a bike.

Advertisement

The man is described as being in his 50s and wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt, dark shorts and a baseball cap.

Sgt Lynda Brosnan says the incident left the woman terrified - and she made this appeal for witnesses: