Advertisement
News

Tourist is threatened and has her phone stolen in Killarney National Park

Jul 12, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Tourist is threatened and has her phone stolen in Killarney National Park Tourist is threatened and has her phone stolen in Killarney National Park
Share this article

A tourist visiting Killarney on Sunday was threatened with violence and had her mobile phone stolen, as she took shelter from the sun in Killarney National Park.

The incident happened around 5.30pm, across from the Cathedral entrance to the park, in an area known to locals as the 'Demense'.

When the victim struggled to hold on to her phone, the man raised his hand to her, putting her in fear of being struck, before leaving the scene on a bike.

Advertisement

The man is described as being in his 50s and wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt, dark shorts and a baseball cap.

Sgt Lynda Brosnan says the incident left the woman terrified - and she made this appeal for witnesses:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus