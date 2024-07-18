Advertisement
News

Tour de Munster 2024 to take place from August 8th to 11th

Jul 18, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrynews
Tour de Munster 2024 to take place from August 8th to 11th
No Repro Fee Denis Cronin, Bernie Cronin, Alex O'Connor and John O'Connor from DSI Kerry branch with Paul Sheridan, founder and organiser of Tour de Munster, and cycling legend Sean Kelly, pictured at the official launch of the 24th annual Tour de Munster, in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches. The launch was held in Plassey House, UL on Monday 24th of June. The four day charity cycle is set to take place from August 8th-11th and will see amateur cyclists travel 600 km across Munster, in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI. For more information see www.tourdemunster.com Pic. Brian Arthur
Share this article

The 24th edition of the Tour de Munster charity cycle was recently launched by cycling legend Seán Kelly at Limerick’s Plassey House.

The tour will take place from August 8th to August 11th.

Amateur cyclists will travel 600km across the six counties of Munster in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

Advertisement

They will travel through Kerry on day two and three of the cycle.

All of the money raised will help to provide the crucial support and services offered by DSI Munster branches to their members.

Since its inception in 2000, the Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €5 million for the Munster branches of DSI.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

12% of all workplace deaths last year happened in Kerry
Advertisement
Industrial action at Tarbert Power Station this week
Bail application for man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland expected before High Court
Advertisement

Recommended

12% of all workplace deaths last year happened in Kerry
Industrial action at Tarbert Power Station this week
Bail application for man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland expected before High Court
Abbeydorney Looking To Continue Momentum
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus