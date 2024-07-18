Tour de Munster 2024 to take place from August 8th to 11th

The 24th edition of the Tour de Munster charity cycle was recently launched by cycling legend Seán Kelly at Limerick’s Plassey House.

The tour will take place from August 8th to August 11th.

Amateur cyclists will travel 600km across the six counties of Munster in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

They will travel through Kerry on day two and three of the cycle.

All of the money raised will help to provide the crucial support and services offered by DSI Munster branches to their members.

Since its inception in 2000, the Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €5 million for the Munster branches of DSI.