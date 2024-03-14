Top quality Kerry farmland hits nearly €20,000/acre

Top quality agricultural land in Kerry is making up to 20-thousand euro an acre.

That's according to the Irish Farmers Journal's 17th annual 'Agricultural Land Price Report'.

An almost 140 acre farm near Ardfert sold for 2.7 million euro or over 19,500 euro per acre.

On average, farmland in Kerry made 10,476 euro per acre, down 3.5%.

Property Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, Paul Mooney says there is a big range of prices within the Kerry:

Meanwhile, large parcels of rough grazing and mountain land fetched well under the county average.

Mr Mooney says a number of factors combined to steady land prices in Kerry:

The full 72-page report is available in this week’s issue of the Irish Farmers Journal.