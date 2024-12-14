Top awards for two Kerry teaching graduates

Two Kerry teaching graduates received top awards at the annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony.

As well as receiving a first class honours degree, Clodagh Carey, from Tralee, received the overall Student of the Year Award.

Saoirse O'Connor, from Killarney received the award for ‘Outstanding Performance in School Experience and Professional Practice’.

The ceremony took place at Dublin’s Convention Centre.

Clodagh and Saoirse were two of over 930 graduates from all 26 counties to qualify with Masters in Primary and Post-Primary teaching, or with a Postgraduate Diploma in Inclusive and Special Education.

Congratulating them, Dr Mary Kelly, Academic Dean at Hibernia College, said all graduating will help shape futures, inspire change, and contribute to the betterment of society in ways that extend far beyond the classroom.

