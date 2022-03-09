Tom Crean’s granddaughter hopes Endurance discovery will renew interest in his voyages

Tom Crean’s granddaughter hopes the discovery of the ship Endurance after 107 years, will renew interest in her grandfather’s voyages.

Endurance was the vessel of pioneering Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

It became crushed by sea ice and sank in 1915 off the coast of Antarctica, in the Weddell Sea, forcing the men on board to escape on foot.

Annascaul's Tom Crean was the second officer on Endurance.

Crean’s granddaughter Aileen Crean-O'Brien says it’s an amazing discovery, adding it’s great to see the ship intact.

She says it’s emotional to see artefacts still in the vessel: