Toiréasa Ferris criticises Sinn Féin's change of position on non-jury courts

A former Sinn Féin councillor from Kerry has criticised the party's change in policy regarding non-jury courts.

In a post on Facebook, Toiréasa Ferris stated she will now have to find another party to vote for.

Her comments followed Sinn Féin's Ard Fheis passing a motion which would see the party allow non-jury courts in exceptional circumstances.

The Special Criminal Court tries terrorism and serious organised crime cases and Sinn Féin opposed the court since its implementation.

Toiréasa Ferris, who announced her retirement in 2019, called the motion cute hoorism, electoral expediency and power at any cost.