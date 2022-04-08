Advertisement
Today is Kerry Mental Health Association's #TieDayFriday

Apr 8, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Today is Kerry Mental Health Association's #TieDayFriday
Kerry Mental Health Association is hosting its second #TieDayFriday today. (Friday April 8th)

 

The charity's asking Kerry people at home and abroad to wear a colourful or outrageous tie, and post their photos or videos online, using the hashtag Tie Day Friday.

The funds raised will go towards the cost of training instructors to deliver free community-based mental health first aid classes in Kerry.

 

Last year #TieDayFriday raised 17 thousand euro to support the charity.

 

Donations may be made at Kerry Mental Health Association CLG through idonate dot ie.

