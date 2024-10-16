Tipperary native sent forward for trial charged with murder of Castlemaine man

A man has been sent forward for trial accused of murdering an elderly Castlemaine man in February.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Tipperary appeared before Judge John King at Tralee District Court this afternoon.

He is charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony, contrary to common law.

Thomas Carroll faces a single charge, which is that he murdered Paddy O’Mahony at Ballyrameen, Castlemaine, on the 24th of February this year.

Gardaí discovered the body of Mr O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at this property in Castlemaine on the morning of Sunday February 25th.

Mr Carroll was granted High Court bail in March on his own bond of €7,000 and an independent surety of €20,000.

He appeared before Tralee District Court today in person, wearing a black jacket, blue shirt and dark blue jeans, and was served with the book of evidence.

Upon DPP consent, Judge John King sent Thomas Carroll forward to stand trial or a signed plea at the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

He was given an alibi warning, which Mr Carroll and his surety consented to; and legal aid was granted.

Thomas Carroll’s solicitor Pat Mann applied for continuing bail, which was granted by Judge King subject to existing conditions.