Timelines on completion of Kerry oncology unit sought

Timelines on the progression and completion of Kerry’s standalone oncology unit are being sought from the HSE.

Clarity has been sought by both Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

Deputy Pa Daly has criticised the HSE for what he claims is a lack of transparency regarding the completion of UHK’s oncology unit.

Advertisement

He says in 2022, funding of €10 million was committed and he says they were informed the oncology unit would be ready in 2026.

Deputy Daly claims stage one, the concept of design, was due to be delivered by the middle of this year, but he says he now understands this hasn’t been completed yet.

He has sought full details of updated plans and timelines from the HSE.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cllr Mikey Sheehy tabled a motion at the recent Regional Health Forum South meeting; he requested an urgent update regarding the timelines and sought a completion date.

In response, Mary Fitzgerald, General Manager of UHK says the new University Hospital Kerry haematology and oncology capital infrastructural development project is at Stage 1 design concept.

She says the full design and construction of the stand-alone unit will unfold over the coming years.