Time for senior politicians to confront vacant property crisis in rural areas

Aug 29, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael) Listowel area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
It's time for senior politicians to confront the crisis of vacant properties in rural areas.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley, who says there's a crisis in North Kerry with the number of vacant properties which could easily be brought back into use.

Cllr Foley says government should devise a scheme to incentivise vacant property owners to sell or rent, possibly through tax relief, and young families should be given a special grant to buy these properties.

The Fine Gael councillor criticised the Repair and Lease scheme, aimed at incentivising owners to lease vacant properties, which he says is a complete waste of time and should be replaced.

Cllr Foley added the government needs to step outside Dublin and look at what's happening in rural Ireland, as a positive take up of vacant properties would transform towns and villages, and local economies.

