Time for senior politicians to confront vacant property crisis in rural areas

It's time for senior politicians to confront the crisis of vacant properties in rural areas.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley, who says there's a crisis in North Kerry with the number of vacant properties which could easily be brought back into use.

Cllr Foley says government should devise a scheme to incentivise vacant property owners to sell or rent, possibly through tax relief, and young families should be given a special grant to buy these properties.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael councillor criticised the Repair and Lease scheme, aimed at incentivising owners to lease vacant properties, which he says is a complete waste of time and should be replaced.

Cllr Foley added the government needs to step outside Dublin and look at what's happening in rural Ireland, as a positive take up of vacant properties would transform towns and villages, and local economies.