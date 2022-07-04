Three USA planes diverted to Kerry for landing

Three planes from the USA that were to land in Dublin Airport were diverted to Kerry yesterday.
Kerry Airport facilitied the landing of 3 Boeing Airplanes 737-500s.
The airport wished them well on their trip Ireland.
