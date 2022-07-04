Advertisement
News

Three USA planes diverted to Kerry for landing

Jul 4, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Three USA planes diverted to Kerry for landing Three USA planes diverted to Kerry for landing
Photo: Kerry Airport Facebook
Share this article

Three planes from the USA that were to land in Dublin Airport were diverted to Kerry yesterday.

Kerry Airport facilitied the landing of 3 Boeing Airplanes 737-500s.

The airport wished them well on their trip Ireland.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus