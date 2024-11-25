Advertisement
News

Three people in Kerry have bank accounts cleared out in text scam

Nov 25, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Three people in Kerry have bank accounts cleared out in text scam
Share this article

Three people in Kerry have had their bank accounts cleared out in the past week, having fallen victim to a texting scam.

 

The victims received a text message - purporting to be from the Permanent Trustee Savings Bank - telling them to call a given number to safeguard their account from suspicious activity.

Advertisement

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick describes what happens next:

 

Advertisement

Gardaí are advising the public to phone their bank if they receive any texts or emails, and to never click on links which arrive via text message.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies
Advertisement
Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Tralee
Clean-up continues in Listowel after devastating flood in wake of Storm Bert
Advertisement

Recommended

Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies
Great Day of Badminton in Killarney as Cups and Shields Decided
Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 25, 2024 16:53
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus