Three people in Kerry have bank accounts cleared out in text scam

Three people in Kerry have had their bank accounts cleared out in the past week, having fallen victim to a texting scam.

The victims received a text message - purporting to be from the Permanent Trustee Savings Bank - telling them to call a given number to safeguard their account from suspicious activity.

Advertisement

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick describes what happens next:

Advertisement

Gardaí are advising the public to phone their bank if they receive any texts or emails, and to never click on links which arrive via text message.