Three people arrested in relation to fatal fire in Tralee 10 years ago

Three people have been arrested in relation to a fatal fire in Tralee 10 years ago.

30-year-old Anthony O'Brien, and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the blaze at Killeen Heights.

Two men were arrested this morning, and are being detained at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations, while another man was arrested and released without charge in June.

Advertisement

Father and daughter Anthony and Nadine O'Brien died in a house fire in Killeen Heights, Tralee on May 12th 2012.

Anthony was aged 30, and Nadine was five.

Advertisement

Gardaí have confirmed that this morning two men, both aged in their 40s, were arrested in connection with the fatal fire.

They’re being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.

Gardaí say a man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested in June in connection with the blaze.

Advertisement

He was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Garda investigations are ongoing.