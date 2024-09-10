Advertisement
Three Kerry Supervalu stores nominated for Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates Off Licence of the Year Award

Sep 10, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry Supervalu stores nominated for Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates Off Licence of the Year Award
SuperValu stores in Castleisland, Dingle and Tralee have been nominated for the Edward Dillion & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Award.

From over 220 SuperValu stores across the country, 28 have been selected as finalists to battle it out.

The annual awards show takes place in Athlone’s Sheraton Hotel on the 21st of November.

The winners of this year's Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Award will enjoy an exclusive trip to Chile, visiting the home of Santa Rita Estates and the city of Santiago.

