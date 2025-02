Three Kerry MACE stores were recognised for retail excellence.

The MACE excellence awards celebrate those achieving exceptional standards in retailing.

Joseph and Áine O’Dwyer of O’Dwyer’s MACE Camp; Juliette Healy-Rae from Healy-Rae’s MACE Kilgarvan and Colm Kelliher of Kelliher’s MACE Rathass, Tralee were all honoured.