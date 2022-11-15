Three Kerry businesses triumph at Irish Hospitality Awards

Three Kerry businesses have won accolades at this year’s Irish Hospitality Awards.

The competition, hosted by Creative Oceanic events and communications agency, is based on a public vote.

Parknasilla Resort & Spa won Resort Hotel of the Year award while it was a double celebration for Listowel businesses.

Mike the Pies claimed the top accolade for Live Entertainment Venue of the Year while Jumbo’s Family Restaurant won Best Family Dining Restaurant award.

We did it! Ireland’s Best Family Dining Restaurant!



Thanks so much to our excellent team, and to our customers and friends for your support!#irishhospitalityawards @Listowel_ie pic.twitter.com/thqsAGvY9X — Jumbo's Family Restaurant (@JumbosListowel) November 15, 2022

Mike the Pies have just won “Live Entertainment Venue of the Year” at The Irish Hospitality Awards in Dublin. Thanks to everyone for the continued support.. #irishhospitalityawards pic.twitter.com/KXfc01O52d — MikethePies (@MikethePies) November 14, 2022





The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic but are voted by the Irish public. The awards are back to celebrate hospitality excellence and recognise the success of Irish professionals and establishments that continue to deliver outstanding skill and customer service.

The Irish Hospitality Awards celebrate customer service, hard-work and dedication of the professionals that work within establishment where quality is standard. They also aim to recognise the outstanding work and perseverance from the local businesses and praises the individuals and teams that stood out during the voting process.

These awards acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the country’s reputation, from restaurants that serve tasty tapas to bars and clubs that keep Ireland alive. Ireland is known for its friendly people whose creative mindset and innovative thinking is the reason they deliver great top services and unforgettable experiences, in which promote and display the strong Irish heritage.

A spokesperson for The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 said: “It was lovely to partake in this celebration and the hard work of Irish hospitality should not go unnoticed. The winners enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally and we would like to congratulate all winners for their achievements, it was very well deserved.

“Working within the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and the last few years have shown that, so these awards aim to thank those that work hard within the hospitality sector and contribute to those who make Ireland a beautiful place to visit.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their outstanding hard-work, and for their amazing achievements.”

The winners for the Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 are:

Family Venue of the Year: Aillwee Burren Experience (Ballvaughan)

Best Day Out: Tayto Park (Ashbourne)

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Kia Ora Mini Farm (Gorey)

Tourist Attraction of the Year: Kilkenny Castle (Kilkenny)

Sports Venue of the Year: Croke Park (Dublin)

Shopping Complex of the Year: Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre (Dublin)

Live Entertainment Venue of the Year: Mike the Pies (Listowel)

Best Irish Festival: TradFest Temple Bar (Dublin)

Children’s Play Centre of the Year: The Ark Play Centre at Puddenhill (Garristown)

Best Cinema Experience: Retro Drive-in Movies (Dublin)

Best Entertaining Team: 7 Entertainment (Dunbrin)

Best Nightclub: The Grand Social (Dublin)

Best Sports Bar: Woolshed Bar& Grill (Dublin)

Best Bar: Peadar’s Bar (Moate)

Boutique Hotel of the Year: Annebrook House Hotel (Mullingar)

City Hotel of the Year: Dublin Skylon Hotel (Dublin)

Resort Hotel of the Year: Parknasilla Resort & Spa (Kerry)

Romantic Hotel of the Year: Luttrellstown Castle Resort (Dublin)

Hotel of the Year: Waterfront Hotel (Dungloe)

Hotel Team of the Year: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Hotel General Manager: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Caravan Site: Willowbrook Glamping & Hideaways (Ballaghaderreen)

Bed & Breakfast of the Year: The Gateway Lodge (Donegal Town)

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: The Rusty Mackerel (Carrick)

Best Family Dining Restaurant: Jumbo’s Family Restaurant (Listowel)

Restaurant of the Year: Chandpur Indian Restaurant (Donegal Town)

Best Restaurant Team: Etto (Dublin)

Caterer of the Year: Uisneach Catering (Mullingar)

Best Dining Experience: West Restaurant (Barna)

Best Golfing Club: Powerscourt Golf Club (Enniskerry)

Best Holiday Park: Travers Holiday Park (Bundoran)