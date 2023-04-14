Three Kerry applications approved under First Home Scheme

There has been three Kerry applications approved under the Government’s First Home Scheme.

Nationally over 1,300 (1,336) buyers have been approved and received First Home Scheme eligibility certs.

Advertisement

The First Home Scheme has been formed by the Government and three banks – Bank of Ireland, AIB, and Permanent TSB and has a fund €400 million.

Advertisement

It bridges the gap for first-time buyers between the price of a new home and their available mortgage and deposit.

The scheme is currently only for new builds in private developments, but it’s hoped it’ll cover self-builds in the future.

Advertisement

The First Home Scheme is an equity scheme rather than a loan, aiming to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder.