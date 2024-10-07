Three Kenyan priests settling into Kerry ministries well

Three priests from Kenya who have started their ministry in Kerry say they are settling in well.

Fathers Timothy, David and Sospeter arrived in the Diocese of Kerry at the end of last month and are serving in parishes in Tralee.

Earlier this summer, Bishop Ray Browne announced the three priests from the Eldoret diocese in Kenya had been offered on loan.

Fr Sospeter says there's a narrative that people aren't interested in religion, but has found full churches in both Kerry or Kenya: