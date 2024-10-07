Advertisement
News

Three Kenyan priests settling into Kerry ministries well

Oct 7, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Three Kenyan priests settling into Kerry ministries well
October 2024 - Three priests from Kenya who arrived in September to minister in the Diocese of Kerry: Fr Sospeter, Fr Timothy, and Fr David.
Share this article

Three priests from Kenya who have started their ministry in Kerry say they are settling in well.

Fathers Timothy, David and Sospeter arrived in the Diocese of Kerry at the end of last month and are serving in parishes in Tralee.

Earlier this summer, Bishop Ray Browne announced the three priests from the Eldoret diocese in Kenya had been offered on loan.

Advertisement

Fr Sospeter says there's a narrative that people aren't interested in religion, but has found full churches in both Kerry or Kenya:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí detect four men with dogs were allegedly hunting hares in North Kerry
Advertisement
Eleven Kerry organisations to get total of over €650,000
Kitty O'Shea's Seafood and Grill named in top ten restaurants in Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

Greg Cunningham to miss remainder of season
Mitchelstown Trained Crafty Shivoo terrific winner of BarOne Racing Irish Laurels
Eleven Kerry organisations to get total of over €650,000
Gardaí detect four men with dogs were allegedly hunting hares in North Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus