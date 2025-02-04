Advertisement
Three cars vandalised in Dingle on Friday night

Feb 4, 2025 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Three cars vandalised in Dingle on Friday night
Gardaí are investigating whether or not three incidents of car vandalism in Dingle town on Friday night, are connected.

All three incidents occurred between 7pm Friday night and 10am Saturday morning.

A car parked at The Grove had its side window smashed, mirror cracked and windscreen and bonnet scratched.

The following morning, the owner of a car parked in the John Street/Marian Park area, found the driver's side window of their car had been smashed.

In the third incident of vandalism in Dingle on the same night,  a car had its side windows smashed with rocks in the John Street area.

Gardaí are currently carrying out inquiries and have asked the public to come forward if they can assist with information.

