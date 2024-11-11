Tralee gardaí seek witnesses as they probe defacement of monument to Kerry men who served in two world wars

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a vandalism incident in Tralee over the weekend, in which a well-known historical monument was defaced with red paint.

The Royal Munster Fusiliers monument is located at Ballymullen in the town, and honours Kerry men who died during both World War 1 and World War 2.

The vandalism occurred on Saturday night, just hours before a wreath-laying ceremony was due to take place at the site on Sunday morning.

Kerry County Council was able to clean the monument in time for the ceremony, but Garda Aidan O'Mahony is appealing for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for the vandalism: