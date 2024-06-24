Advertisement
News

Motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of car vandalism incidents in Kerry

Jun 24, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of car vandalism incidents in Kerry
Share this article

Thousands of Euro worth of damage was done to cars around Kerry over the past week, in a spate of vandalism incidents.

The incidents took place in a number of different locations around the county, and are not believed to be connected.

On Tuesday last, a Honda Civic parked at Kenny Heights in Listowel had its driver and passenger doors scratched.

Advertisement

In Ballybunion on Thursday, an Opel car parked at Glen Road, near the beach, was keyed between 3 and 4pm.

In Killarney on Friday, a red Peugeot car parked at the Harmony Inn was substantially damaged; while in Tralee on Saturday night, a man dressed in a black hoodie broke the wind detector from a parked car at Castlemaine Bridge.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick urged motorists to report any incidents of vandalism to their local Garda station.

Advertisement

With the peak tourist season approaching, she also had this advice, about parking in public places:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Independent TD calls on government to appoint pathologist to serve Kerry
Advertisement
Killarney Tidy Towns praises coffee cup scheme as town jumps in IBAL ranking
Tralee drops in litter rankings as report highlights significant cigarette butt presence
Advertisement

Recommended

Weekly Golf Roundup
Bennett On His Bike For Tour De France
Kerry FC Cup Final Live On Radio Kerry Tonight
Independent TD calls on government to appoint pathologist to serve Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus