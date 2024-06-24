Motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of car vandalism incidents in Kerry

Thousands of Euro worth of damage was done to cars around Kerry over the past week, in a spate of vandalism incidents.

The incidents took place in a number of different locations around the county, and are not believed to be connected.

On Tuesday last, a Honda Civic parked at Kenny Heights in Listowel had its driver and passenger doors scratched.

In Ballybunion on Thursday, an Opel car parked at Glen Road, near the beach, was keyed between 3 and 4pm.

In Killarney on Friday, a red Peugeot car parked at the Harmony Inn was substantially damaged; while in Tralee on Saturday night, a man dressed in a black hoodie broke the wind detector from a parked car at Castlemaine Bridge.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick urged motorists to report any incidents of vandalism to their local Garda station.

With the peak tourist season approaching, she also had this advice, about parking in public places: