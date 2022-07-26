Advertisement
Thousands lined streets to welcome home victorious Kerry team

Jul 26, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Thousands lined streets to welcome home victorious Kerry team
Crowds at the homecoming on Denny Street, Tralee.
Thousands of people lined the streets of Tralee and Killarney last night to welcome home the victorious Kerry team.

The All-Ireland senior football champions arrived in Tralee after 5 o’clock last evening, and travelled through the county town on an open top bus, before a welcome home reception in Denny Street.

They then moved onto Killarney, where a reception was held in their honour at Fitzgerald Stadium to mark the 38th time the Sam Maguire Cup came to Kerry.

Speaking in Killarney, manager Jack O’Connor thanked the people of Kerry for their support.

Crowds at the homecoming at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney
