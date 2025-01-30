Those affected by recent bad weather may be eligible for Humanitarian Assistance Scheme

A Kerry county councillor has reminded those affected by the recent bad weather that they may be eligible for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme.

Sinn Féin's Deirdre Ferris says the scheme is now available to anyone whose house or property was damaged by the recent storms.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme provides emergency financial support to households affected by severe weather events.

The income-tested scheme is administered by the community welfare service.

It's intended to cover essential needs and repairs, but not provide full compensation for losses or damage.

Eligibility depends on household income and the owner's ability to restore the home to a habitable condition.

You do not need to be receiving a social welfare payment to qualify, and all household income is considered in the means test.

The scheme covers emergency income support payments, damage to essential home contents like flooring, furniture and structural damage.

It does not cover losses covered by an insurance policy, non-essential or luxury items, business or commercial losses, or private rental or local authority accommodation.

Councillor Ferris says anyone, in need of assistance with their application, can contact her.