Thomas Dooley’s widow says her family will never forget “horror show” they witnessed as he was murdered

Jul 30, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrynews
Thomas Dooley's widow says her family will never forget "horror show" they witnessed as he was murdered
Mrs Siobhán Dooley, widow of late Thomas Dooley speaking following the sentencing hearing of five of the six men convicted of his murder.
Thomas Dooley’s widow says she and four of their children will never forget the “horror show” they witnessed as he was murdered.

At today’s sentencing hearing, Siobhán Dooley said her life was turned upside down when her husband was stolen from his family in this attack.

She said she and her four children will never forget what they witnessed on October 5th 2022.

Siobhán Dooley said the men convicted of his murder, took her children’s childhood away, adding no child should ever see the horror they witnessed.

She says Thomas Dooley was the heart of their house:

Mrs Dooley thanked gardai for their support in the wake of the tragedy.

She also expressed appreciation for the work of the presiding judge Ms Justice Ring, the jury and legal teams and the help of her “amazing family and friends.”

Thomas and Siobhán Dooley
