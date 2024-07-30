Five men found guilty of murdering Thomas Dooley at Tralee graveyard sentenced to life in prison

The five men found guilty of murdering a 43-year-old father at a Tralee graveyard have all been sentenced to life in prison.

43-year-old, father of seven Thomas Dooley from Ballyspillane in Killarney was killed in front of his wife, Siobhan, and their four youngest children.

He was set upon by the armed group of five men and a minor, while he and his family attended the funeral of a family friend at Rath cemetery on the 5th October 2022.

His widow told the sentencing hearing today that her husband was butchered by his brother and his cousins in a “horror show” attack.

Mandatory life sentences were given to the victim's 36 year old brother, Patrick Dooley, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney; the victim's brother in law 43 year old Thomas Dooley Snr, his cousin 21 year old Thomas Dooley Junior, both of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road in Cork; his 42 year old cousin Daniel Dooley, of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, in Tralee; and 29-year-old Michael Dooley of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork.

A sixth man — a juvenile was also convicted of murder and will be sentenced later this year.