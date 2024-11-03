Third person charged in North Kerry murder

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 36-year-old father of one in North Kerry earlier this year.

Kane Hornyak of Dune Road, Ballybunion, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court this afternoon.

Mr Hornyak was charged with the murder, of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure, on May 27th.

Radio Kerry understands Mr Hornyak came back from the United Kingdom to face the charge, on foot of legal advice from his solicitor Pádraig O'Connell.

Members of the late Mr Kennelly's family and Mr Hornyak's partner were present in court this afternoon.

Mr Hornyak was charged with the murder, contrary to Common Law, of Gerard (Ger) Kennelly in Knockanure, Kerry on May 27th last.

Mr Kennelly died after suffering stab injuries in Knockanure village, just outside Listowel.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Donnacha Coakley.

Judge Joanne Carroll heard that Mr Hornyak made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution shortly after noon today (Sunday) at Togher Garda Station in Cork.

As it is a murder charge, any bail application in the case must be made to the High Court.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that a bail application would be made at a later date in the High Court.

Mr Hornyak, did not speak during the brief hearing. The defendant was remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday. (Nov 6th)

Judge Carroll directed that Mr Hornyak receive all appropriate medical attention in custody after a request was made about same by Mr O’Connell.

Legal aid was assigned via solicitor Padraig O’Connell.

The late Ger Kennelly is survived by his parents Sheila and Jerry and his partner Anne, his daughter Miya, his four siblings, uncles, aunts, and extended family.

His requiem mass was celebrated on May 31st last at Corpus Christi Church in Knockanure at 11.30 am, followed by burial in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Meanwhile, two people previously appeared in court last Thursday charged with the murder of Mr Kennelly.

Abigail Lynch of Woodview Place, Tarbert and Kieran Brady of Athea in Co Limerick were both remanded in custody to appear in court in Tralee next Wednesday.

Ms Lynch (22) appeared before Listowel District Court.

She made no reply when charged.

Free legal aid was granted as she is on a disability payment.

Ms Lynch was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison.

Mr Brady (35) also appeared before Listowel District Court.

He was remanded in custody to Mountjoy Prison.