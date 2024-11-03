A man in his 20s will appear in court today charged in relation to the death of a man in North Kerry.

Emergency services discovered Gerard Kennelly who was in his mid 30s in Knockanure Village on May 27th.

A man in his 20s was arrested last night in connection with the incident and will appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon.

This is the third arrest in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, a man and a woman appeared in court in Listowel charged with the murder of Mr Kennelly.