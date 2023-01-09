Advertisement
Third of Kerry pharmacists' day spent trying to find alternatives to medicines

Jan 9, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Third of Kerry pharmacists' day spent trying to find alternatives to medicines
One third of pharmacists' time in Kerry is spent trying to find alternatives to medicines that are currently available.

That’s according to pharmacist Jack Shanahan, of Haven Pharmacy Shanahan’s in Castleisland.

He says there have been drug shortages for years but in recent months they’re seeing a shortage in essential medicines, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse.

Over 200 medicines are now unavailable to Irish patients, which includes treatment for chest infections, strep-throat, pneumonia and blood pressure.

An analysis carried out by Azure Pharmaceuticals found 212 medicines are currently unavailable in Irish pharmacies.

It includes over-the-counter treatments such as dissolvable aspirin, as well as penicillin-based antibiotics prescribed by doctors.

Jack Shanahan says it’s difficult to get any generics for some medications.

He says it’s not clear to pharmacists who is in charge of getting medication in:

