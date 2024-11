The main Castlemaine to Inch road has reopened to traffic.

The R561 had been closed due to an overturned truck.

The vehicle had overturned at Boolteens earlier this morning.

Gardaí say the single vehicle collision happened this morning on the R561 between Castlemaine and Boolteens, closer to Castlemaine village.

The road was blocked and Gardaí were on the scene, which has now been cleared.