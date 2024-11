The main Castlemaine to Dingle road is blocked at the moment as a truck has overturned.

Gardaí say the single vehicle collision happened a short time ago on the R561 between Castlemaine and Boolteens, closer to Castlemaine village.

The road is blocked and gardaí have now arrived at the scene.

Motorists should avoid the road if at all possible, as the truck will have to be removed from the scene.