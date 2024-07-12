Advertisement
News

The HSE are hosting free walk in clinic for MMR vaccination in Tralee

Jul 12, 2024 12:15 By radiokerrynews
HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is offering people the opportunity to get their MMR vaccination in a free walk-in clinic.

The clinic will take place next Wednesday, the 17th of July at the Kerry Vaccination Operational Base, HSE Services building in the Monavalley Industrial Estate, Tralee.

It will be on from 10am until 1pm.The catch-up campaign focuses on delivering the MMR vaccine to key groups who may have missed their vaccines in the past.

These key groups include children, young adults and health and care workers.

It also includes anyone born in Ireland after January 1st 1978 who missed a vaccine and anyone born outside of Ireland, who does not have evidence of two MMR vaccines at any age.

 

