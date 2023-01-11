The Gleneagle Group shortlisted in prestigious national HR awards

The human resources team of The Gleneagle Group, Killarney is a finalist in the annual Chartered Institute of Personnel Development Ireland HR Awards.

The Gleneagle Group has been shortlisted for an award in the talent management category and is the only hotel group to feature.

Eilis Loughrey, who's Director of People and Culture for The Gleneagle Group, says the nomination is a testament to the work we all do across the hotel to attract, engage, train and retain people.

Advertisement

Ms Loughrey says: "It is very much a team effort but we must give particular credit to Sylwia Gozik, our recruitment manager, for her work in developing new pipelines for talent throughout Europe."

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Mansion House, Dublin next month.