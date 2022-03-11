Advertisement
News

The Gleneagle Group Awards took place this week

Mar 11, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
The Gleneagle Group Awards took place this week The Gleneagle Group Awards took place this week
Members of the 450 strong team of The Gleneagle Group gathered together in the INEC on Wednesday for the highly-anticipated Gleneagle Group Employee Awards. The awards made a welcome return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards aim to appreciate and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the whole team with nominees chosen from across 2020 and 2021. Included front row, Gleneagle Group CEO, Patrick O'Donoghue, Gleneagle General Manager, John Doolan, Employees of the Year Gleneagle Hotel Group, Aaron McCann, Serge Nimzuk, Pat Sheehan, Leopoldina Jancarova Nyvltova, Noel O'Donovan, Elaine Dempsey, Manager Maritime Hotel. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC**
Share this article

The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards took place this week.

Members of the 450 team gathered together in the INEC after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The awards acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the team.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus