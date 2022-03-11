The Gleneagle Group Awards took place this week

The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards took place this week.
Members of the 450 team gathered together in the INEC after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
The awards acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the team.
