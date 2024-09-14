The Big Beach Clean is back for 2024 and they are calling on people to get involved

The Big Beach Clean is back for 2024 and Clean Coasts are urging everyone to register and join the campaign.

The initiative will run from September the 20th to 22nd.

After signing up, participants will receive everything they need to conduct a beach clean and carry out a marine litter survey.

Volunteers from across the country will gather to clean Ireland's beaches and contribute to a global effort to combat litter on the coastline.

The data collected by volunteers in previous years have informed national campaigns such as "Bin the Butt" and "Break Up With Plastic”.

Some of the beaches participating include Inch, Camp, Rossbeigh, Waterville and Banna.

By participating in the Big Beach Clean and submitting information on the types and quantities of litter you collect, participants will help make Ireland’s voice heard on a global scale.