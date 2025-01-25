Advertisement
The 71st Texaco Children’s Art Competition launched

Jan 25, 2025 16:41 By radiokerrynews

A children's art competition that saw two Kerry winners in 2024 has been launched.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is now in it's 71st year and is the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 28th February.

Judging will take place in March and the winners will be announced in April.

Last year Mercy Mounthawk’s Áine Newsome and Presentation Secondary School Tralee's Siqi Yao were the two Kerry recipients of the competition's top prizes.

Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.

