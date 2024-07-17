Advertisement
Thalidomide Association says compensation and supports need statutory status

Jul 17, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Thalidomide Association says compensation and supports need statutory status
The Irish Thalidomide Association marking the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug
The Thalidomide Association says compensation and supports to members need to be given statutory status and protection.

In this country, there are 40 survivors, who were born with birth defects, due to the drug being sold to pregnant women in the 1950s and early 60s to alleviate morning sickness.

Thalidomide was withdrawn internationally in 1961 – however, it continued to be sold in Ireland until 1964.

The association has rejected an apology from the Government on several grounds.

These include that the package of supports offered has no enforceability.

Jacqui Browne from Fenit says the State promised in 1975 to put in place a healthcare package but failed survivors.

Ms Browne, who’s now in her 60s, describes the impact of Thalidomide on her health.

