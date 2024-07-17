The Thalidomide Association says compensation and supports to members need to be given statutory status and protection.

In this country, there are 40 survivors, who were born with birth defects, due to the drug being sold to pregnant women in the 1950s and early 60s to alleviate morning sickness.

Thalidomide was withdrawn internationally in 1961 – however, it continued to be sold in Ireland until 1964.

Advertisement

The association has rejected an apology from the Government on several grounds.

These include that the package of supports offered has no enforceability.

Jacqui Browne from Fenit says the State promised in 1975 to put in place a healthcare package but failed survivors.

Advertisement

Ms Browne, who’s now in her 60s, describes the impact of Thalidomide on her health.