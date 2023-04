A tenth arrest has been made as part of the investigation into the killing of a man in a Tralee graveyard.

A male juvenile in his late teens has been arrested and charged in relation into a fatal assault in Rath Cemetery

43-year-old Thomas Dooley from Killarney was fatally stabbed as he attended a funeral on October 5th.

Advertisement

The juvenile is due before Tralee District Court this morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.