Advertisement
News

Ten people rescued from boat off Blasket islands

Jul 9, 2022 11:07 By radiokerrynews
Ten people rescued from boat off Blasket islands Ten people rescued from boat off Blasket islands
Share this article

Ten people were rescued from a boat off the Blasket islands yesterday evening.

Valentia coastguard says the alarm was raised at quarter past six when the boat began to take water south of the Blasket sound.

Valentia lifeboat, Dingle coast guard and the Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter were tasked to the scene.

Advertisement

Nine people were taken on board a local fishing boat, while one person remained on board in an attempt to salvage the vessel

The boat was later towed to Dingle harbour and no injuries have been reported.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus