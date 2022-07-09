Ten people rescued from boat off Blasket islands

Ten people were rescued from a boat off the Blasket islands yesterday evening.

Valentia coastguard says the alarm was raised at quarter past six when the boat began to take water south of the Blasket sound.

Valentia lifeboat, Dingle coast guard and the Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter were tasked to the scene.

Nine people were taken on board a local fishing boat, while one person remained on board in an attempt to salvage the vessel

The boat was later towed to Dingle harbour and no injuries have been reported.