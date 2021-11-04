Ten people appear in court following Christmas disturbances in Killarney

Ten people have appeared in Killarney District Court on charges arising from disturbances in the Ballyspillane area last Christmas.

Three juveniles are among those facing charges.

Six men and a woman aged from 19 to 45, with addresses in Killarney and Kildare, face a total of 25 charges arising from alleged incidents in the Ballyspillane area on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day last year. Among the charges are allegations of assault, affray, violent disorder and criminal damage.

It is alleged windows and doors of a house were damaged, along with a car. The charges include the alleged production of pitchforks, metal bars, a baseball bat and a crutch. Barrister Patrick O'Sullivan, who was representing all the accused, indicated early not guilty pleas. Legal aid was granted to several of the accused but in some cases the application was challenged by the State and the court requested a vouched statement of means to be produced.

All of the accused were remanded on bail, some subject to conditions including staying out of Killarney apart from court sittings and legal consultations, until January 18th next for production of the books of evidence at Killarney District Court.

Three boys aged between 16 and 17 were also brought before the court facing a total of nine charges including affray, violent disorder and criminal damage. They were all remanded on bail to November 16th at Killarney District Court for Section 75 hearings when Judge David Waters will determine jurisdiction or what court will hear the cases.