Ten events organised for Kerry Local Enterprise Week

Ten events have been organised as part of this year’s Kerry Local Enterprise Week.

The events will run from March 3rd to 7th and will give small businesses and budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to attend events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business.

Head of Kerry Local Enterprise Office Tomás Hayes says the events offer something for everyone and will give people the opportunity to see what resources are available on your doorstep.

You can hear more about Kerry Local Enterprise Week on In Business this Thursday evening.

Details for all the events taking place across the country during Local Enterprise Week, from March 3rd to 7th March, are available at www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week