Ten drivers per day caught speeding in Kerry over last 14 months

An average of ten drivers per day have been issued fixed charge notices for speeding in Kerry over the last 14 months.

Monthly data from An Garda Síochána was provided in the Dáil by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, in response to a parliamentary question by Dublin TD Róisín Shortall.

It shows that in the 14 months to the end of September, over 4,100 drivers have received fixed charge notices for speeding in Kerry.

This works out at an average of almost 10 drivers being penalised for speeding every day in Kerry.

Driving above the speed limit carries a punishment of three penalty points and a fixed charge fine of €160, which can rise and result in a court summons if not paid within 28 days.

Data from the gardaí breaks down the number of instances in which a driver was issued with a fixed charge notice for speeding per month since August 2023 by garda division.

Since the start of August 2023, the month in which the most drivers received speeding fines in Kerry was this February, when 412 received fixed charge notices for speeding.

In August 2023, 306 drivers were handed speeding fines in Kerry.

285 more drivers were issued with fixed charge notices for speeding in Kerry in September 2023, and 356 last October.

A further 270 drivers were fined for speeding in November, and 217 in December.

January was the month with the least fixed charge penalty notices issued in Kerry at 210, but this then rose to 412 in the 29 days of February.

357 Kerry drivers were issued with speeding fines in March, with a further 403 in April and 271 in May.

837 drivers were handed fixed charge notices for speeding across June, July, and August in Kerry, and 219 were caught speeding last month.

Nationally, drivers were issued fixed charge notices for speeding in 50km/h zones more than any other speed zone.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said An Garda Síochána have implemented more speed checks and this increased visibility is having a positive impact on our roads.