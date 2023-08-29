Advertisement
News

Ten COVID-19 related deaths registered in Kerry in the first quarter of 2023

Aug 29, 2023 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Ten COVID-19 related deaths registered in Kerry in the first quarter of 2023
10 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Kerry in the first three months of 2023.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s vital statistics report for the first quarter of the year.

Nationally, it shows Covid accounted for 307 deaths between January and March.

The report shows that between January and March 361 deaths were registered in total in the county.

According to the Central Statistics Office, between January and March this year, 361 deaths were registered in total in Kerry.

114 deaths in the county were registered as malignant neoplasms.

The figures show that 10 deaths in the county - seven males and three females - were registered as Covid-19 (virus identified).

Diseases of the circulatory system accounted for 100 deaths in the first quarter of 2023.

45 deaths were registered as diseases of the respiratory system, 7 were listed as external causes of injury and poisoning, while 95 deaths in the county were registered as all other cases.

Meanwhile, there were 21 Dementia registered deaths and 25 Alzheimer’s registered deaths in Kerry in the first three months of the year.

Nationally, there were 670 more deaths when compared with the same period in 2022.

The figures show, that Cancer and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Ireland in first quarter of 2023.

