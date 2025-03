A temporary speed limit will be imposed on a section of the R556 Tralee to Abbeydorney road for a period of 12 months.

The temporary speed limit will apply from March 17th.

It will extend the existing 60km per hour speed limit out a further 400 metres in the Abbeydorney direction within the townland of Listellick South.

The speed limit order is required to facilitate the construction of a roundabout on the Tralee Northern Relief Road.