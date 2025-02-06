The main contract for section A of the Tralee Northern Relief Road has been awarded to Glas Civil Engineering Ltd. from Clonmel in county Tipperary.

Kerry County Council says the contract was agreed in early January.

Works will include over one kilometer of offline road, pedestrian, and cycling facilities.

They will run from the new Big River Bridge near Forge Cross to the R556 at Listellick, where a new roundabout will be constructed at the tie-in.

The works are expected to be completed in mid-2026.