Works on Big River bridge in Tralee nearing completion

Works on a bridge over the Big River in Tralee are nearing completion.

The works to construct a new road bridge over the Big River by the Forge Cross roundabout are part of the Tralee Northern Relief Road.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan gave an update on the relief road project following a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

The road from Forge Cross to Listellick was closed from May to December last year for the construction of the new bridge.

Minister Ryan says that the bridge is almost completed, and the first phase of the overall Tralee Northern Relief Road project should be completed next year.

The relief road, connecting the Tralee bypass to the Bracker O’Regan Road, was initially given a completion date of 2021, when it was announced as part of Project Ireland 2040.